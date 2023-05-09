Thai food balances the flavors of spicy and salty, creating a delicious fusion of flavor. As we continue to celebrate the diversity of AAPI month, we’re learning how to make the Thai dish Larb Gai. Here to show us how it’s done is Chef/Owner of Pink Salt, Palita Sriratana.

LARB GAI

Yield: 4 to 6 servings

¼ CUP RAW STICKY RICE GRAINS

GROUND CHICKEN THIGH

2 TABLESPOONS OF NAM PRIK PAO

JUICE OF 2 LIMES

1/4 CUP SLICED SHALLOTS OR RED ONIONS

2 tablespoons chopped cilantro

Salt to taste

whole mint leaves, lettuce and more for serving

1. Toast sticky rice grains until popcorn like color, pound into a coarse dust

2. Brown chicken meat. Add Nam Prik Pao to season.

3. Transfer chicken beat to bowl, add shallots, allow residual heat of meat to warm shallots

4. Toss with lime juice, cilantro, and mint.

5. Serve with sticky rice or more fresh

