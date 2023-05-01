Along with warmer weather the spring and summer seasons also usher in delicious warm weather treats like horchata. Joining us now to break down how to make authentic Mexican horchata right at home is owner of Vida Tacos, Alfredo Castro.

18102 Martin Ave – Homewood

Facebook @vidatacos_homewood

Instagram @vidatacos_homewood

vidatacosrestaurant.com

Ingredients:

32 oz water

2 cups rice

6 oz sugar

24 oz evaporated milk

1/2 tbs ground cinnamon

4 cinnamon sticks

1 oz vanilla

First we have to leave the rice to soak in the water overnight in the fridge so that it is tender. (Rice that has already soaked will be brought in.)

Next we blend the soaked rice and then we strain it to make rice water.

We’ll add, rice water to the blender add the sugar, cinnamon, evaporated milk and blend again. Lastly we add the vanilla.

Makes 8 servings each 8oz

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.