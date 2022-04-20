‘Iconic Hollywood Dishes, Drinks, and Desserts’ features recipes dating back to the 1920’s from some of the original celebrity hotspot restaurants. Here in our Studio 41 kitchen to teach us how to make an iconic Hollywood Salad is author, Amy Bizzarri.

Cobb Salad

Recipe adapted from the Brown Derby Cookbook.

Salad Ingredients

1 cup chopped iceberg lettuce leaves

1 cup chopped watercress

1 small bunch chopped chicory

1/2 bunch watercress

2 medium tomatoes

2 chicken breasts, boiled

3 hard-boiled eggs

6 strips of crisp cooked bacon, crumbled

1 avocado

1/2 cup crumbled Roquefort cheese (blue cheese will work as a substitute)

2 tablespoons fresh chopped chives

Brown Derby Old-Fashioned French Dressing Ingredients

1 cup water

1 cup red wine vinegar

1 teaspoon sugar

Juice of ½ lemon

2 ½ tablespoons salt

1 tablespoon ground black pepper

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon English mustard

1 head garlic, minced

4 cups light olive oil

Make the salad dressing first: blend all ingredients except the olive oil and slowly pour in olive oil, whisking constantly.

Chop all of the greens very finely and arrange in a salad bowl

Dice the tomatoes, chicken, hard-boiled eggs, bacon, and avocado.

On a large platter, assemble your salad by spreading out the greens then adding rows of diced tomatoes, chicken, hard-boiled eggs, bacon, avocado, and Roquefort cheese. Season with salt and pepper, drizzle with dressing and garnish with chives.

