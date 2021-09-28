How to make an authentic Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

Nashville Hot Fried Chicken Sandwich

Mild Nashville Hot Sauce

1/2 cup butter

2 tablespoons cayenne

1.5 tablespoons brown sugar

1.5 teaspoon paprika

1.5 teaspoon garlic powder

.5 teaspoon salt

.5 teaspoon black pepper

Melt the butter in a large saucepan. Whisk in the cayenne, brown sugar, paprika, garlic powder, salt and pepper.

Cook and stir for 1 minute until all the ingredients are combined.

Drench over fried chicken and enjoy!

Fried Chicken Seasoning/Breading

2 teaspoons salt

½ tablespoon dried thyme

½ tablespoon dried basil

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon celery salt

½ tablespoon black pepper

1 tablespoon mustard powder

2 tablespoons paprika

2 tablespoons garlic salt

1 tablespoon powdered ginger

1 tablespoon pepper

2 cups all purpose flour

Whisk all ingredients in a large mixing bowl. Place to the side.

Nashville Fried Chicken sandwiches

4 boneless skinless chicken thighs

1 cup buttermilk

2 tablespoons hot sauce

Peanut oil

4 brioche hamburger buns

6 pats of butter

9 sliced bread and butter pickles

In a large mixing bowl combine buttermilk and hot sauce.

Place chicken in mixture and allow to marinate for a 10-15 minutes.

Removed chicken, let excess mixture drip off chicken and place one by one into the breading. Be sure to pat the breading on chicken.

Place breaded chicken on a baking sheet in refrigerator and allow to sit for 10 minutes.

In a cast iron skillet, pour peanut oil into skillet and turn heat to medium. Use a thermometer to allow oil to heat to 305 degrees.

Once oil is at temperature, place three pieces of chicken in the oil and cook on one side for 5 minutes. Flip to other side and allow to cook for 5-6 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 165 degrees.

Remove chicken from oil and place on a wire rack.

In a separate pan, use 3 pats of butter and turn heat to medium. Allow to melt and place two buns into pan for 2-3 minutes, keeping an eye on buns to ensure they do not burn. Repeat for remaining buns.

On each bottom bun, place fried chicken thigh and add with Nashville hot sauce and three pickle slices. Top with bun and enjoy immediately.

