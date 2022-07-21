Chef Lorene Devaroe says she’s always loved entrepreneurship and cooking. After working in corporate America, she knew there was still a longing to nurture her culinary gift. After going back to school for culinary arts, she started the Sole Ingredient Corporate Catering. She joins us now in our Studio 41 kitchen to make one of her popular summer dishes.

Robust Kale Salad Recipe: Yields 2 servings

Ingredients:

1 cup finely chopped 🥬 Kale

10 grape tomato ( cut in halves)

3/4 cup cucumber diced

1/2 cup of thinly sliced yellow 🌶 peppers

1/2 cup of thinly sliced red🌶 peppers

1/2 red onion thinly diced

3 small Baby Bella Mushroom (thinly sliced)

1 Granny Smith apple cored (you can substitute w/ Fuji, honey crisp, or tart red apples) 1/4 diced

1/2 Avocado (optional)

1/2 cup thin Julianne carrots

1/2 cup fresh Parmesan cheese ( not grated)

1 very small garlic clove

1/4 lemon juice/ or fresh lemon to squeeze

1/4 cup olive oil

1/2 orange

Little honey to taste

S/P to taste

1/4 cup toasted caramelized almonds/ sweet and crunch salad toppings

1/4 cup Feta cheese

Steps 1.

Combine kale, carrots, cucumber, red onion, tomatoes, peppers, mushrooms, apples, cheese, garlic, and avocado in a large bowl , toss and mix together.

Step 2.

Whisk together the lemon juice, olive oil, salt and pepper (tt), honey, squeeze juice from fresh orange. Add to salad and toss well. Add sweet and crunchy salad toppings, continue to toss and mix well. Top off this beautiful Robust salad with feta Cheese.

Tip: chill about 15 minutes and serve/ dressing will soften the Kale. Enjoy !

Grilled Salmon with a Vin Chaud Cranberry Apple Orange glaze

Ingredients:

2 12oz salmon Fillets

Olive oil

2 tsp Roasted Garlic Herb seasoning

1 tsp Old bay seasoning

S/p to taste (tt)

Step 1. Rinse and pat dry your salmon fillets

Step 2. Drizzle olive oil and season with s/ p tt and roasted garlic seasoning / old bay seasoning

Step 3. Drizzle olive oil in a cast iron pan or on a flat top grill on medium heat. Place Fillets on grill and cook until beautifully opaque and crisp on each side about 7 minutes . Begin to prepare your glaze while fillets are cooking. Remove and set to the side.

Vin Chaud cranberry apple orange Glaze

Ingredients:

1/4 cup of orange juice

1/4 cup brown sugar

4 oz of stonewall kitchen cranberry apple chutney (substitute w cranberry sauce)

1/4 cup red wine

1/2 stick cinnamon

Step 1. In a sauce pan add orange juice,brown sugar, cranberry chutney , under a medium fire. Once the chutney begins to bubbles ,add the wine , continue to stir and allow to reduce until it forms a nice thick glaze .

Once the glaze thickens , remove from heat add cinnamon stick and let it rest.

Plating your Dish:

Garnish your plate with fresh fruit. Or fresh cucumber.

Place a portion of your Beautiful Kale salad and grilled fillets on each plate drizzle glaze on fillets and serve. Enjoy! This flavor is amazing…

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.