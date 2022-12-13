Financial literacy not only impacts your life but can empower generations to come. Attorney and CPA Gena Jones’ new book “Legacy Made Simple: The Simple Way to Leave a Legacy Without the Guesswork, Stress Or Overwhelm” started from a personal mission. She shares how anyone can create generational wealth and gives details on her new book.

