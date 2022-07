The violence in the city can become overwhelming especially in the summertime but one local man is working to uplift his community and is encouraging others to do the same. He’s known by some as the Mayor of Englewood and founder of the Englewood First Responders. Charles McKenzie joins us now with more.

Facebook Englewood First Responders / Charles McKenzie

Instagram @mayor_of_englewood

Englewoodfirstresponders@yahoo.com

