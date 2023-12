Sponsored by The Way Back Inn

If you’re shopping for last minute Christmas gifts, it may be hard to know what to get for those in your life but the key this holiday season is responsible gift giving.

Anita Pinduir, Executive Director of The Way Back Inn joined us to share how we can support those struggling with gambling addictions and get them gifts that make sense on that journey.

1-800-GAMBLER

waybackinn.org

