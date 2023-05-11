Funeral Potatoes – it’s a virtual restaurant bringing new flair to classic, nostalgic comfort food recipes. While whipping up tasty dishes, co-owners Alexis and Eve are also on a quest to get a brick-and-mortar restaurant up and going.

Here in our Studio 41 kitchen to give us a taste of one of those dishes and to tell us more about Funeral Potatoes, Executive Chef and Co-Owner Alexis Thomas-Rice.

funeral-potatoes.com

Instagram funeral.potatoes

Malted Peanut Butter Mocha Icebox Cake

Makes 3 individual cakes

1 cup peanut butter dark chocolate ganache (nutella and/or any nut butter butter also works)

3 cups malted mocha cookie bits (any cookies will work for this recipe)

3 cups toasted marshmallow creme (can substitute pudding, whipped cream, or even cream cheese frosting)

1 cup cherry preserves (any preserves, jelly, jam, or fresh fruit works) cocoa for dusting

