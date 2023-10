We are often quick to offer compassion to friends and family members but hard on ourselves when we make mistakes or are going through tough times. Here today to teach us how to be kinder to ourselves using mindful self-compassion are mental health Therapists Colleen O’Brien and Staci Berman.

SELFCOMPASSIONCHICAGO.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.