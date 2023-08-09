Saturday, August 12th will mark ‘4 years of parading in excellence for the Bud Biliken Parade. Not just a parade, it’s a way to celebrate the past and future of the Chicago community and here with more on this, Bud Biliken Parade Chair Myiti Sengstack-Rice And Grammy Award Winner Jay Ivy.

Back to School Festival – Saturday, August 12

(773) 536-3710

Washington Park

10am – 4pm

budbillikenparade.org

Instagram @budbillikenparade

Facebook Bud Billiken Parade

Twitter Bud Billiken Parade

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.