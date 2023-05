There are many ways to care for our mental health but one that may not have crossed your mind is improvisation training. Joining us now with more on how improv can help cope with uncertainty and manage anxiety is the founder of The Laughing Academy – Kim Greene Hiller.

3230 Glenview Rd – Glenview

Facebook @thelaughingacademy

Instagram @thelaughingacademy

thelaughingacademy.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.