The foods we choose to eat can have a significant impact on our mental health and well-being.

Celebrity Chef Darryl Taylor stopped by our Studio 41 kitchen to share how eating healthy can help your mental health.

epicureandrama.com/meet-chef-taylor

“Allegro Marinated” Lamb Chops

You will need:

1 Bottle of Allegro Marinade – I use the Original or Hot & Spicy depending on the flavor I want.

Lamb Chops – You can make just 1 or 2 Chops easily. (This recipe is for 2)

1 Teaspoon of freshly pressed garlic

Freshly ground black pepper to taste

2 Tablespoons of Olive Oil

3-4 tablespoons of Blackened spices your choice*

Fresh herbs – rosemary and thyme – just a few sprigs

Begin by placing the Lamb Chops in the marinade and allow to sit covered for about 1-2 hours in the refrigerator, this will ensure the Chops are fully marinated (the longer the better) Prior to cooking them, take them, take them out of the fridge and let them sit on the counter for about 30 mins to come up to temperature, it helps them cook more evenly. Season the chops with coarse salt, freshly ground pepper on both sides. Heat the pan over medium-high heat until it is good and hot. The chops will sizzle when they hit the pan, developing a wonderful crust. Go ahead and add the olive oil now. Cook the chops for 3-4 mins with moving them around on one side so they can sear, then use a pair of tongs to flip and cook the other side for 3-4 mins. Reduce the heat to low and add the butter and garlic and fresh herbs to the pan. As the butter is melting, spoon the mixture over each chop for about 5 mins. Remove the pan from the heat, and let the chops sit for about 10 mins – they will continue to cook. Once they reach about 130-135 degrees – that will be medium. They will be tender and delicious.

Pan Roasted Mélange of Butternut Squash with Tender Black Tuscan Kale

You will need:

1 ½ cups of Butternut Squash cut into spears.

4 to six leaves of Black Tuscan Kale (or any Leafy Green Kale is fine) roughly cut/chopped – think rustic.

½ of red onion shaved thin

¼ cup of chopped red peppers

1-2 pinches of nutmeg (optional)

In a skillet – add 2 tablespoons of good olive oil over medium heat.

Begin by adding the butternut squash first and cook until it becomes slightly tender – think “al dente” about 6-7 mins over medium heat. Add the Shaved Red Onion and Chopped Red Peppers and stir together for a about 1-2 mins. Add the kale, stir everything together – place a lid on the pan and let everything just kind of warm together in the pan. (Optional) For a little extra flavor sensation – I add a pinch or two of nutmeg it helps to take the butternut squash to the next level. After about 4-5 mins covered – remove and enjoy while hot.

