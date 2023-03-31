House of Chelsea B is an up-and-coming crochet apparel brand bringing a new perspective to the fashion community. Joining us now with more is crochet designer and fiber artist Chelsea B.
Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.
by: Ji Suk Yi, Tonya Francisco
Posted:
Updated:
by: Ji Suk Yi, Tonya Francisco
Posted:
Updated:
House of Chelsea B is an up-and-coming crochet apparel brand bringing a new perspective to the fashion community. Joining us now with more is crochet designer and fiber artist Chelsea B.
Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now