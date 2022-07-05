It’s getting hot out there and that means it’s time to bring in the arsenal of long-wear, stay-put, and keep it dry beauty products. Lifestyle and Beauty Expert Mickey Williams shared some of her favorite summer beauty that will keep you glam and worthy of a hot girl summer hashtag. Check it out.

Secret Weightless Dry Spray

PRICE: $6.49

SHOP: @walmart

Charlotte Tilbury UV Primer with SPF 50

PRICE: $55

SHOP: @CharlotteTilbury.com

Nails.INC Neon Minis

PRICE: $4.99

SHOP: @Target

NatureLab Smooth Hair Oil

PRICE: $17.00

SHOP: @ulta

Essence Bye Bye Panda Eyes Mascara

PRICE: $4.24

SHOP: @Amazon

