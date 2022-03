Batter and Berries is known for their world famous French Toast Flight which you can enjoy during this year’s Chicago Restaurant Week. Here in our Studio 41 kitchen with a preview is Chef Ken Polk.

2748 N. Lincoln Ave

Facebook @BatterandBerries

Instagram @BatterandBerries

batterandberries.com

Facebook @choosechicago

Instagram @choosechicago

eatitupchicago.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.