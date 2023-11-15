We kicked off our Beverly neighborhood special with Afro Joe’s Coffee & Tea founded by husband-wife duo Kendall and Aisha Griffin.

They joined us in our Studio 41 Kitchen with quick and easy meal ideas to tide you over until the big Thanksgiving dinner.

1818 W. 99th St

afrojoes.com

The Ultimate BLT

5 Pieces of Bacon

2 Slices of Challah Bread

1 tsp Garlic aioli

¼ cup of arugula

3 slices roma tomatoes

1 Egg

Fry bacon in a skillet over medium heat to desired crispiness. Spread butter on outside of bread and grill on each side until browned just slightly. Spread garlic aioli on 1 side of the interior bread Pile your bacon on the inside of your bread and top with arugula and tomatoes Enjoy!

Ode to Eloise (16 oz)

2 oz espresso

3 oz Sweet Potato Syrup divided in half

4 oz Heavy Cream

1 Stroop Waffle Coffee

5 oz of Milk

Ice

Grind your espresso beans In a metal shaker put 1.5 oz of sweet potato syrup and pull your shot into the shaker. Stir and pour into a cup of your choosing. Add your ice and milk to your shaker and shake In a separate pitcher add your remaining 1.5 oz sweet potato syrup and your heavy cream and use your handheld frother to froth your cream. Take your sweet potato cold foam and pour it on top of your espresso and milk Top with your cookie Enjoy!

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.