Holiday Heroes has programs that not only bring joy and happiness to hospitalized children but they also work to get these kids on a successful path to recovery. Here with more on how Holiday Heroes gets this done, Executive Director Mike Jostes and Board Member Morgan Olenski.

(847) 461-9710

holiday-heroes.org

Instagram @holidayheroesfoundation

Facebook @holidayheroesfoundation

Twitter @theHHeroes

Saturday, June 24

Superhero Day at the Museum

Klaimont Kollections

3117 N Knox Ave

10AM – 1PM

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.