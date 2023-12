These holiday gift ideas are for adults only. We talked cocktails that can also serve as gifts with Mijenta Tequila Brand Ambassador, Alexis Tollinchi.

Mijenta Negroni

1 oz Mijenta Tequila Blanco

1 oz Apertif – Campari

1 oz Sweet Vermouth

(Usually Equal parts)

Add all ingredients into Mixing glass. Add ice. Stir for dilution.

Strain into glass over large ice.

Add orange peel. Spray oils over cocktail. Drop in Orange peel.

Serve.

