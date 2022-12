The holiday season can bring about unnecessary anxiety. Being self-aware and prepared will alleviate the stressors of the holiday season. Culture and Etiquette Expert Akilah Siti Easter is here to share some holiday etiquette tips.

Facebook @AkilahSiti

Instagram @AkilahSiti

Twitter @AkilahSiti

akilahsiti.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.