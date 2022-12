In the heart of Edgewater, you can find Whiskey Girl Tavern that prides themself in having something for everyone. We’re tasting two boozy holiday drinks today with Beverage Director Meredith Barry.

6318 N Clark St

Chicago, IL

Facebook @whiskeygirltavern

whiskeygirltavern.com

meredithbarry.com

HONEY TIME THE TAVERN TODDY

RECIPE:

1 OZ 6 O’CLOCK LONDON DRY GIN

.5 OZ COCONUT PANDAN SHOCHU

.25OZ GIFFARD APRICOT LIQUEUR

.75OZ THYME VANILLA HONEY SYRUP

.5 OZ LEMON JUICE

2 DASHES CHERRY BARK VANILLA BITTERS

METHOD: TODDY

GLASS: CLEAR MUG

GARNISH: DEHYDRATED LEMON WHEEL, THYME SPRIG

Heat up ingredients using Toddy Style Method. Pour into warmed tea cup. Add 1.5 oz hot water. Garnish with dehydrated lemon wheel and thyme sprig.

YOU’VE BEEN NAUGHTY

RECIPE:

1.5 OZ 6 O’Clock Brunel Gin

.5 OZ DOLIN GENEPY

.5 OZ PINEAU DE CHARANTES

.75 OZ LEMON JUICE

.75 OZ SPICED CRANBERRY SYRUP

SPLASH OF PROSECCO OR CAVA

METHOD: SHORT SHAKE STRAIN

GLASS: HIGHBALL

ICE: REGULAR ICE

GARNISH: CITRIC ACID/SUGAR DUSTED CRANBERRY; DEHYDRATED LEMON WHEEL

DESCRIPTION: GENEPY BRINGS HERBAL SWEET NOTES TO THIS BRIGHT, EASY TO CRUSH DRINK. SWEET, REFRESHING, WITH STILL THE WARMING BACKBONE OF BAKING SPICES, GINGER, AND FRESH TART CRANBERRIES.

