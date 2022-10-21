Home chefs often have their hands full during the holiday season making sure their main dishes turn out perfectly but it’s important not to let those desserts take a backseat. Here in our Studio 41 kitchen with some holiday dessert tips and common mistakes to avoid is Head Pastry Chef of Scott Harris Hospitality Erin Mooney.

Facebook @scottharrishospitality

Instagram @scottharrishospitality

shhospitality.co

Fiore Pizzeria & Bakery: 7407 Madison Street – Forest Park

Instagram @fiorepizzeria

fiorebakes.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.