You may have heard about some of the benefits of a plant-based diet and we’re highlighting some of them. Here to take us through all of this – in our Studio 41 Kitchen – is Holistic Health Coach, Entrepreneur and Restaurant Owner Karen Calabrese.

Karyn’s Kitchen

(312) 255-1590

3331 Vollmer Rd, Flossmoor

Facebook @rawkaryn

Instagram @karyncalabrese

YouTube: Karyn Calabrese

TikTok: @karyncalabrese_

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.