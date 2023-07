The restaurant Miru recently opened in the St Regis Hotel and celebrates the flavors and cuisine of Japan. Summer desserts such as black sesame praline and mochi sponge are also featured and here in our Studio 41 kitchen to show us more and prepare a coconut cake, executive pastry chef at the St Regis Chicago, Juan Gutierrez.

