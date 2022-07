Healthy, optimistic, outstanding and determined. These are the qualities that make up Gyrls In The Hood Foundation. Their mission is to redefine negative stereotypes placed on girls in urban areas and to improve their reproductive health outcomes. Founder Chez Smith joins us along with Ke’yondra Winsley to share how teens are assisted.

gyrlsinthehood.com

Facebook @Gyrls In The HOOD

Instagram @gyrlsnthehoodfoundation

