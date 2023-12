For the holidays and beyond, the quest is on to find forever homes for some dogs in need. Here with more on how you can help from Magnificent Mutts Rescue are Michelle Cohen, Kristy Vanderplow & Cali Havelka-Vanderplow.

(708) 703-5047

magnificentmutts.org

magmuttsrescue@aol.com

