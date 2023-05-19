You may not think ‘healthy’ and ‘street food’ belong together but we’re going to show you how it’s done. And here to get us started in our Studio 41 kitchen, Chef and Restaurant Consultant Cammeron Dangerfield.

Chef CAM’s Red Snapper Taco & Escovitch Slaw

Ingredients:

6oz Snapper

1 cup Yellow Corn Meal

Cornstarch

2 Lemon

2 Lime

1 head Radicchio

1 head Cabbage

Cilantro

Champagne vinegar

Red wine vinegar

Avocado Creama

Recipe:

Quick Pickle Slaw

1oz cabbage, Shredded

1oz radicchio, shredded

1oz bell pepper & Red onion mix

1oz champagne vinegar

1 lime juiced

Minced garlic

Chopped Cilantro

Crushed scotch bonnet

Sea Salt

Black Pepper

Instruction:

In a medium size mixing bowl, mix all ingredients together. Once mixed, season with sea salt and black pepper. Set aside and refrigerate for 10-15 minutes.

Snapper:

Filet, cleaned patted dry

1/2cup corn meal

4 tablespoon cornstarch

Sea salt

Black pepper

Cajun seasoning

Lemon pepper

Garlic powder

2 cups Vegetable oil

Instruction:

Breading: ½ Cornmeal, 4 tablespoons cornstarch, sea salt, black pepper, cajun seasonings, lemon pepper and garlic powder. Season to taste.

Dredge Snapper fillet in breading mixture. – Shake off access breading. In a medium size skillet heat oil over medium to high heat. Once shimmering, fry filets for 4-6 minutes or until golden brown. Set aside and allow to drain. Build taco, On toasted corn or flour shell drizzle 1oz Avocado Crema (bought locally), add 2oz fried Snapper, 2oz Escovitch slaw, drizzle with crema and garnish with Cilantro and grilled lime.

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.