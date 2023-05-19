You may not think ‘healthy’ and ‘street food’ belong together but we’re going to show you how it’s done. And here to get us started in our Studio 41 kitchen, Chef and Restaurant Consultant Cammeron Dangerfield.
(708) 941-6175
Instagram @cookingwithcam
Facebook Camerron Dangerfield
Chef CAM’s Red Snapper Taco & Escovitch Slaw
Ingredients:
6oz Snapper
1 cup Yellow Corn Meal
Cornstarch
2 Lemon
2 Lime
1 head Radicchio
1 head Cabbage
Cilantro
Champagne vinegar
Red wine vinegar
Avocado Creama
Recipe:
Quick Pickle Slaw
1oz cabbage, Shredded
1oz radicchio, shredded
1oz bell pepper & Red onion mix
1oz champagne vinegar
1 lime juiced
Minced garlic
Chopped Cilantro
Crushed scotch bonnet
Sea Salt
Black Pepper
Instruction:
In a medium size mixing bowl, mix all ingredients together. Once mixed, season with sea salt and black pepper. Set aside and refrigerate for 10-15 minutes.
Snapper:
Filet, cleaned patted dry
1/2cup corn meal
4 tablespoon cornstarch
Sea salt
Black pepper
Cajun seasoning
Lemon pepper
Garlic powder
2 cups Vegetable oil
Instruction:
Breading: ½ Cornmeal, 4 tablespoons cornstarch, sea salt, black pepper, cajun seasonings, lemon pepper and garlic powder. Season to taste.
- Dredge Snapper fillet in breading mixture. – Shake off access breading.
- In a medium size skillet heat oil over medium to high heat. Once shimmering, fry filets for 4-6 minutes or until golden brown. Set aside and allow to drain.
- Build taco, On toasted corn or flour shell drizzle 1oz Avocado Crema (bought locally), add 2oz fried Snapper, 2oz Escovitch slaw, drizzle with crema and garnish with Cilantro and grilled lime.
Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.