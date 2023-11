Sponsored by Harveys

The holidays can be a stressful time but if you’re wanting one less thing to worry about, Harveys’ Bristol Cream is here to simplify your holiday entertainment. Wine and Spirits Expert Regine T. Rousseau joins us now with ways you can use the #1 selling sherry in the world.

2023 Harveys Holiday Guide

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.