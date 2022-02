For couples looking to experience something new with their significant other, sound meditation could be the perfect date night. Joining us now with more are Mecca Perry, owner at Elevated Meditation Studio and client Pooja Shah.

1325 S. Wabash, LL 103

Facebook Elevated Meditation Studio

Instagram @mecca_elevated

meccaelevated.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.