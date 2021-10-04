Have an at-home culinary experience

From cocktails to desserts, Skokie Provisions can help you elevate just about anything.
They are a chef-inspired craft food company and they’re joining us to share how it all works. Chefs Rosemary and John Reed are over in our Studio 41 kitchen.
Find products at:
Lucky Platter – 514 Main St, Evanston, IL
Dirk’s Fish & Gourmet Shop – 2070 N Clybourn Ave. Unit B
Facebook: Skokie Provisions
Instagram: @skokieprovisions
Twitter: @SkokieProvisio1
Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.