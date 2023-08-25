Sponsored by Harvest Tyme

A family farm Harvest Tyme is 45 acres of farmland and fun for the entire family. Year round, there’s always something to do. Their latest event is Unicorn Tyme with over 20 life-size animatronic unicorns, amusement rides, games, food and more. You’ll definitely want your kids there. Co-owners Melissa Sickinger showed Tonya around. Get your tickets here.

You can give them a call or visit them online.

This event begins tomorrow August 26th and goes until September 24th. Visit Saturdays and Sundays from 10am to 6pm.

Harvest Tyme Family Farm – 17904 Grant St. Lowell, IN 4635

HarvestTymefun.com

Call: (219) 440-2386

