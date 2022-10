The Museum of Illusions is a one-of-a-kind ‘edutainment’ destination with highly visual and hands-on exhibits. They’ve decked out the space for Halloween and joining us now with all the details is Marketing Manager Stacy Stec.

25 E. Washington Street

Facebook Museum of Illusions – Chicago

Instagram @museumofillusions_chicago

moichicago.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.