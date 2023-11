She has headlined at the top comedy clubs across the country and worked with some of today’s funniest comedians. Now she is the first Latina from Chicago to make her comedy special debut on max. Comedian Gwen La Roka joins us now with more.

Now – December 10th

Urbantheater company

2620 w. Division st

Urbantheaterchicago.org

