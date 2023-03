You don’t want to miss the last few days of Greektown Restaurant Week – celebrating the flavors of authentic Greek recipes from now through March 7th. Here in our Studio 41 kitchen with a taste is owner and General Manager of Athena Restaurant Dalila Youkhana.

Now – March 7th

greektownchicago.org

Athena Restaurant:

212 S. Halsted Street

athenachicago.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.