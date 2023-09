The Grand Cru Day of Chicago Gourmet features amazing cuisine from award-winning chefs alongside the world’s finest wines and spirits. Andrew Lownes from Gibsons Italia stopped by with a preview.

233 N. Canal St

gibsonsitalia.com

Grand Cru

Saturday, September 23rd

chicagogourmet.org

