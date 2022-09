Chicago Gourmet’s signature event, Grand Cru, which offers guests an exclusive culinary experience with some of Chicago’s top chefs, is back. One of this year’s featured chefs is Dominique Leach from Lexington Betty Smokehouse. Dominique joins us in our Studio 41 kitchen to give us a taste of what to expect.

Saturday, September 24th

Session 1: 2 pm – 5 pm

Session 2: 7 pm – 10 pm

Harris Theater Rooftop: 205 E. Randolph Street

chicagogourmet.org

