The Inspirational Sounds Unity Concert features performances from some of the most well-known Grammy Award winning gospel artists. Donald Lawrence joins us with all the details.

The Inspirational Sounds Unity Concert August 27th at the House of Hope, 752 East 114th Street, Chicago, IL 60625. Doors open at 5pm. Get your tickets at Ticketmaster.com or at the House of Hope.

