Chesa’s Bistro and Bar just opened its doors in the Avondale neighborhood serving gluten free Creole and Cajun cuisine. Here in our Studio 41 kitchen with a look at a few of their offerings is owner Chesaree Rollins.
3235 W. Addison Street Ste. C
Facebook CheSa’s Bistro & Bar
Instagram @chesa_bistro
CheSa’s Cajun Lobster Mac & Cheese
MAKES 10
PREP TIME 15 min
TOTAL TIME 40 min
COOK TIME 25 min
1 package rotini GF pasta cooked
1/4 cup of diced jalapeños
2 tsp kosher salt
2 tablespoons of paprika
2 tablespoons of cayenne powder
3 tablespoons of crushed garlic
2 tablespoons of fresh parsley
1 tablespoon of pepper
1/2 of pepperjack cheese
1/2 of shredded mozzarella
Cheese sauce:
1/2 cup Sharp cheddar cheese
1/2 cup Monterey jack
1/2 cup Pepper jack cheese
1/2 cup Swiss
2 cups of heavy cream
2 tablespoons of cubed unsalted butter
To make the cheese sauce
In a medium saucepot over medium heat, warm the butter until melted. Gradually add the cream and cheeses, keeping a close eye on it to avoid unwanted burning. Cook 10 – 12 minutes on medium heat, stirring constantly. Turn heat off.
To assemble the macaroni and cheese:
- Preheat oven to 500°F. Start with the cooked elbow macaroni. In a large bowl, slowly add the cheese sauce to coat the macaroni (leave a little for lobster sauce).
- Add in the other 1/2 cup of pepperjack cheese and spices,thoroughly coating the macaroni. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
- Next, place the macaroni and cheese in a medium cast iron skillet. Sprinkle the top with 1/2 of mozzarella. Brown 8-12 minutes.
- Keep 1/2 cup of cheese sauce to pour over lobster
Cajun Lobster Tail
• 8 oz Lobster Tails 2
• 1 Tbsp Butter
• 1 Tbsp Cajun seasoning
• ½ Tsp Pepper
• Sea salt Pinch
• ½ Tsp Garlic Powder
Instructions
• Preheat oven to 350 degrees
• Properly cut your lobster tails(use the butterfly)
• In a small bowl add in your room temperature butter, cajun seasonings, pepper, and sea salt.
1 Tbsp Butter, 1 Tbsp Cajun seasoning, ½ Tsp Pepper, Sea salt
• Mix all of the ingredients together with a spoon thoroughly
• Brush the Cajun butter mixture onto the meat of the lobster tails
8 oz Lobster Tails
• Place lobster tails in the oven for 15 minutes
• Take them out and place over Mac and cheese. Pour remaining cheese sauce over lobster.
Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.