Chesa’s Bistro and Bar just opened its doors in the Avondale neighborhood serving gluten free Creole and Cajun cuisine. Here in our Studio 41 kitchen with a look at a few of their offerings is owner Chesaree Rollins.

3235 W. Addison Street Ste. C

Facebook CheSa’s Bistro & Bar

Instagram @chesa_bistro

chesasbistro.com

CheSa’s Cajun Lobster Mac & Cheese

MAKES 10

PREP TIME 15 min

TOTAL TIME 40 min

COOK TIME 25 min

1 package rotini GF pasta cooked

1/4 cup of diced jalapeños

2 tsp kosher salt

2 tablespoons of paprika

2 tablespoons of cayenne powder

3 tablespoons of crushed garlic

2 tablespoons of fresh parsley

1 tablespoon of pepper

1/2 of pepperjack cheese

1/2 of shredded mozzarella

Cheese sauce:

1/2 cup Sharp cheddar cheese

1/2 cup Monterey jack

1/2 cup Pepper jack cheese

1/2 cup Swiss

2 cups of heavy cream

2 tablespoons of cubed unsalted butter

To make the cheese sauce

In a medium saucepot over medium heat, warm the butter until melted. Gradually add the cream and cheeses, keeping a close eye on it to avoid unwanted burning. Cook 10 – 12 minutes on medium heat, stirring constantly. Turn heat off.

To assemble the macaroni and cheese:

Preheat oven to 500°F. Start with the cooked elbow macaroni. In a large bowl, slowly add the cheese sauce to coat the macaroni (leave a little for lobster sauce). Add in the other 1/2 cup of pepperjack cheese and spices,thoroughly coating the macaroni. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Next, place the macaroni and cheese in a medium cast iron skillet. Sprinkle the top with 1/2 of mozzarella. Brown 8-12 minutes. Keep 1/2 cup of cheese sauce to pour over lobster

Cajun Lobster Tail

• 8 oz Lobster Tails 2

• 1 Tbsp Butter

• 1 Tbsp Cajun seasoning

• ½ Tsp Pepper

• Sea salt Pinch

• ½ Tsp Garlic Powder

Instructions

• Preheat oven to 350 degrees

• Properly cut your lobster tails(use the butterfly)

• In a small bowl add in your room temperature butter, cajun seasonings, pepper, and sea salt.

1 Tbsp Butter, 1 Tbsp Cajun seasoning, ½ Tsp Pepper, Sea salt

• Mix all of the ingredients together with a spoon thoroughly

• Brush the Cajun butter mixture onto the meat of the lobster tails

8 oz Lobster Tails

• Place lobster tails in the oven for 15 minutes

• Take them out and place over Mac and cheese. Pour remaining cheese sauce over lobster.

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.