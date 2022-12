We all want to look glam for those upcoming New Year’s Eve parties so today we’re learning secrets used by celebs to give them that glow. Family nurse practitioner Neha Thengil joins us now with all the details.

Complete Clinics:

Gurnee, Oakbrook, Oak Lawn

Verlarde Salon & Spa: Roselle

Eight Spa & Barber Lounge: Zion

Instagram @neha_npinjector

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.