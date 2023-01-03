What started as a fun pop up with a modern twist on Latin food is now a brick and mortar in the West Loop. Mexico native and Tabu Executive Chef Saul Roman draws on cuisines from Mexico, Spain and Columbia for the restaurant’s fun menu featuring some old favorites. He joins us now in our Studio 41 kitchen with more.

401 N. Morgan Street

Facebook @tabuchicago

Instagram @tabuchicago

tabuchicago.com

Tlayuda “Nachos”

● 1 8 inch Tlayuda

● 1 cup of Adobo Beans

● 1 cup of Escabeche Veggies

● 2/3 cup of cheese sauce

● 1/2 cup of sour cream

● 2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil (or garlic oil)

● Grated cotija cheese

Instructions

● Preheat oven to 450 F and place tlayuda onto large baking sheet

● With a brush, smear the tlayuda with olive (or garlic) oil and bake for 5 minutes

● In a large bowl, place the hot adobo beans and sprinkle over some escabeche and cotija cheese

● Place over the baked tlayuda the escabeche and cotija cheese, do some points of sour cream

● With a maraca (or any fun object of your choosing!) break the tlayuda, lastly pour cheese sauce all over and enjoy!

For Adobo Beans

● 4 cups pinto beans

● 1/2 cup chopped bacon

● 1/4 cup enchilada sauce

● Salt (to taste)

● Black pepper (to taste)

Instructions

● In a medium size saucepan over medium-high heat add bacon until golden brown and add the enchilada sauce, season to taste.

● Place in a blender and blend until smooth. Set aside.

Cheese Sauce

● 1/4 cup unsalted butter

● 1/4 cup all-purpose flour

● 2 cups whole milk

● 1/2 half and half

● 1/2 cup grated white cheddar cheese

● 1/2 cup grated chihuahua cheese

● Salt (to taste)

Instructions

● In a medium size saucepan over medium high heat, add the butter and melt, whisk in the flour slowly. Whisk in the milk. Add in the cheese mix until it is melted and set aside.

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.