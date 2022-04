FIRST is a global robotics community introducing millions of young people to STEM, preparing them for the future, and inspiring them to be leaders. Joining us now with more are Maeve Molina, Grace Listopad, Jack Costello, and Nicholas Domke.

Instagram @first_official_

Twitter @FIRSTweets

firstinspires.org

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.