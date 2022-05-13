Today is World Cocktail Day and we’re about to take a trip with every sip as we learn a few global cocktail recipes. Richard Beltzer – Head Bartender at Monteverde is here to share more.

BARRHILL.com

The Vesper



● 2 oz Barr Hill Vodka

● 1 oz Barr Hill Gin

● 0.5 oz Cocchi Americano Bianco

Stir with ice ; coupe ; lemon twist garnish

The Negroni Twist



● 1.5 oz Barr Hill Tom Cat Gin

● 0.75 oz Campari

● 0.75 oz Sweet Vermouth

● Garnish with orange twist

Stir ; rocks ; orang twist

The Bee’s Knees Cocktail



● 2 oz Barr Hill Gin

● .75 oz Fresh Lemon Juice

● .75 oz Raw Honey Syrup (2 parts honey

to 1 part hot water. Let cool.)

● Lemon Twist Garnish

Shake ; coupe ; lemon Twist

