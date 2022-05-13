Today is World Cocktail Day and we’re about to take a trip with every sip as we learn a few global cocktail recipes. Richard Beltzer – Head Bartender at Monteverde is here to share more.
The Vesper
● 2 oz Barr Hill Vodka
● 1 oz Barr Hill Gin
● 0.5 oz Cocchi Americano Bianco
Stir with ice ; coupe ; lemon twist garnish
The Negroni Twist
● 1.5 oz Barr Hill Tom Cat Gin
● 0.75 oz Campari
● 0.75 oz Sweet Vermouth
● Garnish with orange twist
Stir ; rocks ; orang twist
The Bee’s Knees Cocktail
● 2 oz Barr Hill Gin
● .75 oz Fresh Lemon Juice
● .75 oz Raw Honey Syrup (2 parts honey
to 1 part hot water. Let cool.)
● Lemon Twist Garnish
Shake ; coupe ; lemon Twist
