If you’ve got someone that’s difficult to shop for on your list this year, you might want to consider giving the gift of travel. Travel expert Catie Keogh is here with a few unique gift ideas.

Facebook @LetsGowithCatieKeogh

Instagram @LetsGowithCatieKeogh

Twitter @CatieKeogh

catiekeogh.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.