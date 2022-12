It’s that time of the year to bring out all of the holiday cheer – from the Christmas lights to egg nog to gingerbread houses. Today we’re talking gingerbread house ideas, tips and tricks with Wings Sweet Home Chicago Co-Chair Meghan Norton in our Studio 41 kitchen.

WINGSPROGRAM.com/SHC-GINGERBREAD-HOUSE-2022

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.