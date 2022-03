The Get Shreked pop-up experience happening at Replay Lincoln Park offers fans the opportunity to enter the epic kingdom of Shrek. Here with all the details and a preview of the Shrek-inspired cocktails is mixologist Michael Elm.

Replay Lincoln Park:

2833 N. Sheffield Ave

Now through April 10th

Facebook @replaylincolnpark

Instagram @replaylincolnpark

Twitter @ReplayLincolnPa

replaylincolnpark.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.