Sponsored by Metra

We have hit mid-October in Chicagoland typically this next week or so will be the best time to see the beautiful Fall foliage across the area, but exploring doesn’t have to mean jumping in the car and driving all over. There are many places you can go to get out into nature and check out the changing season simply by hopping on Metra.

metra.com/drivelessdomore

312-322-6777

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.