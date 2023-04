Sponsored by Illinois Department of Human Services

About 400,000 people in Illinois suffer from gambling addiction. From sports betting, the rise of casinos and many feeling they have no place to turn, it’s become a bigger issue. Executive Director of Way Back Inn, Anita Pindiur and Dr. Celeste Napier from Rush Medical College join us now to share how you or a loved one can get the help they need.

1-800-GAMBLER

areyoureallywinning.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.