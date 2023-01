The 40 Plus Double Dutch Club provides women over 40 with a space for fitness, fun, and friendship. Joining us now with a look at how you can get fit and have fun in the new year is founder, Pamela Robinson and co-founder, Catrina Dyer-Taylor. They also brought along some club members.

Facebook 40+ Double Dutch Club

Instagram @40plus_doubledutchclub

YouTube @40plusdoubledutchclubfrien7

40plusdoubledutchclub.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.