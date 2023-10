Gente Fina began as a local streetwear brand but is quickly rising to become a global name paying homage to Chicago and Mexican heritage. joining us now with details on his latest projects is owner and designer Emmanuel Cabrera.

Fullerton Avenue Streetwear Market – 3230 W. Fullerton Ave

Instagram @GenteFinaChi / @Midwestcargoequipment

gente-fina.com

midwestcargoequipment.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.