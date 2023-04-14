With April being National Garden Month, it’s time to elevate your upcoming spring soirees with some garden fresh cocktails. Paul Zahn shares a few recipes.

paulzahn.com

Blackberry Sage Spritz

• 3-4 blackberries

• 2-4 sage leaves

• ½ oz. triple sec

• 2.5 oz. Fruit Farm Blackberry Orange

• Top with ginger beer

Build fruit, sage, tripe sex & wine in glass. Top with ginger beer. Garnish: sage

Cucumber Mint Margarita

2 part Altos Plata Tequila

1 part lime juice

1 part Triple Sec

3 slices cucumber

1 sprig mint

1 tsp. salt – for the rim

Muddle lime juice, cucumber, tequila, triple sec. Add mint. Shake and strain into glass. Garnish: lime and mint

Amalfi Sunset Spritz

1 part MALFY GIN ROSA

2 parts san pellegrino aranciata rossa

2 parts processco

orange wheel, thyme sprig & strawberry slices

Build ingredients in a glass over cubed ice and gently stir to combine. Garnish with an orange wheel, thyme sprig & strawberry slices.

Limoncello Spritz

2 parts Pallini Limoncello

3 parts sparkling wine

1 part soda

Build all ingredients in wine glass. Garnish: Lemon Wheel

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.