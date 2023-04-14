With April being National Garden Month, it’s time to elevate your upcoming spring soirees with some garden fresh cocktails. Paul Zahn shares a few recipes.
Blackberry Sage Spritz
• 3-4 blackberries
• 2-4 sage leaves
• ½ oz. triple sec
• 2.5 oz. Fruit Farm Blackberry Orange
• Top with ginger beer
Build fruit, sage, tripe sex & wine in glass. Top with ginger beer. Garnish: sage
Cucumber Mint Margarita
2 part Altos Plata Tequila
1 part lime juice
1 part Triple Sec
3 slices cucumber
1 sprig mint
1 tsp. salt – for the rim
Muddle lime juice, cucumber, tequila, triple sec. Add mint. Shake and strain into glass. Garnish: lime and mint
Amalfi Sunset Spritz
1 part MALFY GIN ROSA
2 parts san pellegrino aranciata rossa
2 parts processco
orange wheel, thyme sprig & strawberry slices
Build ingredients in a glass over cubed ice and gently stir to combine. Garnish with an orange wheel, thyme sprig & strawberry slices.
Limoncello Spritz
2 parts Pallini Limoncello
3 parts sparkling wine
1 part soda
Build all ingredients in wine glass. Garnish: Lemon Wheel
